After spending the day of dropping water on the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, California, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the California Army National Guard's B Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, takes off from Camarillo Airport in Camarillo, California, Sat., Dec. 9, 2017, to return to Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos.

By Saturday night, the Thomas Fire had burned 173,000 acres and destroyed over 500 structures since it started Dec. 4. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Crystal Housman). Original public domain image from Flickr