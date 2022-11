Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, along with wife Mary Perdue and family, visited the USDA Farmers Market, a nearby garden, and demonstration cranberry bog to learn about the plant, growing, and harvesting of Cranberries.

The Secretary went all in trying his hand a harvesting in the demonstration bog. For more media about cranberries, please see flic.kr/s/aHskJQMKpb USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr