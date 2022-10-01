U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue surveying agricultural damage from Hurricane Harvey, from Houston to El Campo, Texas, on September 21, 2017.

He was joined by U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) and other members of the Texas Congressional delegation. The survey included a flyover in a Texas National Guard Blackhawk helicopter for aerial views of affected counties, with mission commander Col. Macleod and lead pilot Warrent Officer Second Class Kunard, and tour led by National Cotton Council of America Member Service Representative Dwight Jackson; stops at Rice Belt Warehouse, with Texas Commissioner Miller, and Lowell Farms rice producer and industry stakeholder Linda Raun; Keith Kresta farm to view unharvested, submerged cotton fields and busted modules; United Ag Cooperative with General Manager Jimmy Roppolo (red shirt) to view VOMAX Microwave cotton moisture sensor; and Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse for a roundtable luncheon that was opened by Lowell Farms rice producer and Texas Rice Producers Legislative Group Chair L.G. Raun, with participation from affected producers representing area commodities. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.



. Original public domain image from Flickr