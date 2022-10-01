Worden Farm (www.wordenfarm.com) fresh picked organic sunflowers (decorative and edible) are ready for sale at the Saturday Morning Market, in St. Petersburg, FL, on April 14, 2012.

Worden Farm is a family farm that provides certified organic produce to Southwest Florida through community supported agriculture (CSA) membership programs and retail sale at several farmer’s (community) markets. Chris Worden, Ph.D. and Eva Worden, Ph.D. founded and operates the farm that employs more than 20 people. Growing certified organic crops in the coastal sandy soil has required them to develop innovative farming techniques which help the farm as well as assist the studies of universities and farm industry. There are several Worden Farm apprenticeships that provide hands-on training in all aspects of the farm, to include direct marketing at the Saturday Morning Market, or other market sites. The farm also holds culinary and gardening workshops, and other interactive educational events. One of their organic certifications is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and they have partnered with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for soil conserving windbreaks and long tunnel structures to nurture seedlings and extend the growing season. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr