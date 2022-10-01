Saguaro cacti thrive on the desert part of the Tonto National Forest near Tucson, AZ on January 25, 2001.

The Tonto National Forest near Tucson, AZ is the fifth largest forest in the U.S. and is one of the most-visited “urban” forests in the U.S. (approximately 5.8 million visitors annually). The forest is approximately 3 million acres of rugged and spectacularly beautiful country, ranging from Saguaro cactus-studded desert to pine-forested mountains beneath the Mogollon Rim. USDA photo by Bob Nichols.



