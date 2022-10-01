U.S. and China flags at the 23rd Session of the U.S. China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade (JCCT) press conference, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012.

The JCCT holds high-level plenary meetings on an annual basis to review progress made by working groups that focus on a wide variety of trade issues. These working groups meet throughout the year to address topics such as intellectual property rights, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, information technology, tourism, commercial law, environment, and statistics. Established in 1983, the JCCT is the main forum for addressing bilateral trade issues and promoting commercial opportunities between the United States and China. The 2011 JCCT meeting was held in Chengdu, China, where China agreed, among other issues, to improve intellectual property enforcement, delink innovation policies to government procurement preferences, and provide a fair and level playing field in China’s Strategic Emerging Industries. USDA photo by Lance Cheung.



. Original public domain image from Flickr