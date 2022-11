A tractor tills the soil among wind turbines in Oklahoma on August 13, 2009.

A wind farm is a group of wind turbines in the same location used to produce electric power. A large wind farm may consist of several hundred individual wind turbines, and cover an extended area of hundreds of square miles, but the land between the turbines may be used for agricultural or other purposes. USDA photo by Alice Welch.



