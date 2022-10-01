A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) employee examines the control box of a center pivot irrigation system on a Delaware farm on July 8, 2008.

As part of the Conservation Effects Assessment Project (CEAP) study of the Chesapeake Bay region by the USDA NRCS some farmers use a center pivot irrigation system. Center pivot irrigation is a method of crop irrigation in which equipment rotates around a pivot. This center pivot irrigation system is using Low Elevation Spray Application (LESA) system, which uses less water and reduces evaporation. USDA photo by Alice Welch.



