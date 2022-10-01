A Great Gray Owl sits on a fence post in the National Bison Range Wildlife Refuge in Montana on November 17, 2007.

Great Gray Owls are the largest owl species in North America with a wingspan over 4 feet and can weigh over 2 pounds. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service administers the National Bison Range Wildlife refuge as part of the National Wildlife Refuge System. The refuge was established in 1908 and is one of the oldest Wildlife Refuges in the nation and was established to support a population of American bison. There are approximately 350-500 American bison. Other large wildlife found on the Range includes elk, whitetail and mule deer, pronghorn antelope, bighorn sheep and black bear. USDA photo. Original public domain image from Flickr