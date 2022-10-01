The Power Plant garden at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C., displays a variety of plants that may provide a valuable and renewable source of bioenergy for America.

Bioenergy is a renewable energy made available from materials derived from biological sources. Sorghum is a grain native to northeastern Africa, topical Africa and southern Africa. Sorghum grows in environments too harsh for corn or sugarcane and could be an alternative crop for sugar and grain ethanol production. Texas A & M University System is trying to develop a variety of sorghum that could also be used in the production of cellulosic ethanol. This photograph shows sorghum growing in the Power Plant garden at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C. on August 19, 2008. USDA photo by Bob Nichols.



. Original public domain image from Flickr