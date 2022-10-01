audiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3263712SaveSaveSave the environment template psd with young plant in handsMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadSave the environment template psd with young plant in handsMore