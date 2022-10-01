WitPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3264724SaveSaveHealthcare technology editable template vector digital remix compatible with AI setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 195.47 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontLibre Franklin by Impallari TypeDownload Libre Franklin fontDownload AllSaveDownloadHealthcare technology editable template vector digital remix compatible with AI setMore