WitFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3264824SaveSaveMental health care template vector medical technologyMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 34.12 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 34.12 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontLibre Franklin by Impallari TypeDownload Libre Franklin fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMental health care template vector medical technologyMore