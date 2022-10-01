ExtraPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3266295SaveSaveEnvironment template psd with green leaf for social media storyMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.4 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.4 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadEnvironment template psd with green leaf for social media storyMore