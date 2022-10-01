ExtraPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3266582SaveSaveEnvironment editable poster template vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 57.05 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 882 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2571 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3673 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadEnvironment editable poster template vector setMore