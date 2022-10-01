ExtraPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3266591SaveSaveGlobal warming template vector for environment dayMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPinterest Pin 1000 x 1500 px | 300 ppi | 42.8 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadGlobal warming template vector for environment dayMore