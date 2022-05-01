Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3275402SaveSaveHarper's bazaar, Christmas (1889) print in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 786 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2291 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4006 x 6119 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4006 x 6119 px | 300 dpi | 140.3 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadHarper's bazaar, Christmas (1889) print in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More