The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3275417SaveSaveRest on the Flight to Egypt (1920) drawing in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2501 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5801 x 4145 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5801 x 4145 px | 300 dpi | 137.62 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadRest on the Flight to Egypt (1920) drawing in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More