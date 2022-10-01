Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3275424SaveSaveAllegorical figure (20th century) drawing in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2189 x 2736 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2189 x 2736 px | 300 dpi | 34.3 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadAllegorical figure (20th century) drawing in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More