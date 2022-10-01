Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3275448SaveSaveSALOMÉ (1899) print in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 659 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1923 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3049 x 5549 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3049 x 5549 px | 300 dpi | 96.85 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadSALOMÉ (1899) print in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More