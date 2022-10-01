rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3275450A tear for a drop of water (1903) painting in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from The Public Institution…Save

A tear for a drop of water (1903) painting in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A tear for a drop of water (1903) painting in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More