SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3277601SaveSaveAesthetic shopping promotion template psd buy 1 get 1 free social media storyMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.65 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.65 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllSaveDownloadAesthetic shopping promotion template psd buy 1 get 1 free social media storyMore