BaifernPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3278045SaveSaveMarble swirl sale template vector subscribe now for social media adMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 53.08 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 53.08 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSaveDownloadMarble swirl sale template vector subscribe now for social media adMore