BaifernFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3278068SaveSaveMarble swirl sale template vector for fashion blog banner setMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 55.43 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2070 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 2958 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMarble swirl sale template vector for fashion blog banner setMore