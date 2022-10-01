BaifernPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3278169SaveSaveMarble wedding invitation template vector in colorful feminine styleMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorInvitation 5 x 7 inch | 300 ppi | 9.34 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontSeaweed Script by NeapolitanDownload Seaweed Script fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMarble wedding invitation template vector in colorful feminine styleMore