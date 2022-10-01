BoomPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3278387SaveSaveMarble business card template psd in colorful aesthetic style setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 671 x 1121 px | 300 dpi | 27.38 MBSmall 671 x 1121 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontLato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMarble business card template psd in colorful aesthetic style setMore