mookPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3278718SaveSaveInterior flat graphic template vector in hand drawn style setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 75.12 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 709 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2069 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 2956 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSaveDownloadInterior flat graphic template vector in hand drawn style setMore