AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3278798SaveSaveFresh baked vector presentation template for bakery and cafe marketingMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 20.91 MBFacebook Event Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 20.91 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Unna by Omnibus-TypeDownload Unna fontQuattrocento by Impallari TypeDownload Quattrocento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadFresh baked vector presentation template for bakery and cafe marketingMore