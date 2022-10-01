AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3278824SaveSaveOpen now vector poster template for bakery and cafe marketingMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 9.53 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Unna by Omnibus-TypeDownload Unna fontQuattrocento by Impallari TypeDownload Quattrocento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadOpen now vector poster template for bakery and cafe marketingMore