AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3278899SaveSavePastry breakfast psd story template for bakery and cafe marketingMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 46.86 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 46.86 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Unna by Omnibus-TypeDownload Unna fontQuattrocento by Impallari TypeDownload Quattrocento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadPastry breakfast psd story template for bakery and cafe marketingMore