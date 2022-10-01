mookPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3278998SaveSaveInterior flyer template psd with quote in hand drawn style setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3228 px | 300 dpi | 61.11 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 775 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2260 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3228 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSaveDownloadInterior flyer template psd with quote in hand drawn style setMore