Fashion sale shopping template vector promotional aesthetic social media story More Premium Royalty Free Vector Template Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector Facebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 34.32 MB

Instagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 34.32 MB Vectors can scale to any size.

Compatible with :