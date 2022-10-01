SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3280874SaveSaveNew collection shopping template psd aesthetic fashion social media adMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 18.22 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 18.22 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSaveDownloadNew collection shopping template psd aesthetic fashion social media adMore