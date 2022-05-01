Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3282154SaveSaveBride with wedding bands in her hand, with lace wedding dress blurred into the background. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2560 x 1707 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadBride with wedding bands in her hand, with lace wedding dress blurred into the background. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore