Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3282319SaveSaveA busy office desk with a sophisticated display of technological devices including computer, music players, speaker and a cup.. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA busy office desk with a sophisticated display of technological devices including computer, music players, speaker and a cup.. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore