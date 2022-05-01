Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3282620SaveSaveA forest road surrounded with green and yellow trees during fall in Harbor Springs, Michigan, United States. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4032 x 3024 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA forest road surrounded with green and yellow trees during fall in Harbor Springs, Michigan, United States. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore