Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3282633SaveSaveA red-and-white vintage minibus parked on the sidewalk. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2325 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4261 x 2830 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA red-and-white vintage minibus parked on the sidewalk. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore