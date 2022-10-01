rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3282664A rear shot of a woman wearing a rucksack walking with her daughter down a gravel track in the Black Forest. Original public…Save

A rear shot of a woman wearing a rucksack walking with her daughter down a gravel track in the Black Forest. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A rear shot of a woman wearing a rucksack walking with her daughter down a gravel track in the Black Forest. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More