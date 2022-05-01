rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3282690Black and white photo of potter molding clay with his hands on a spinning pottery wheel. Original public domain image from…Save

Black and white photo of potter molding clay with his hands on a spinning pottery wheel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Black and white photo of potter molding clay with his hands on a spinning pottery wheel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More