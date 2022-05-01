Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3282820SaveSavePicture from behind of people viewing the Mona Lisa in Louvre art gallery in Paris. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5196 x 3464 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadPicture from behind of people viewing the Mona Lisa in Louvre art gallery in Paris. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore