Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3282970SaveSaveA close-up of a mushroom with a flat red cap growing on the leaf-covered forest floor. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2624 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3095 x 4128 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA close-up of a mushroom with a flat red cap growing on the leaf-covered forest floor. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore