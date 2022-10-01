Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283043SaveSaveMilk and a bowl of fruit for a healthy breakfast. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadMilk and a bowl of fruit for a healthy breakfast. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore