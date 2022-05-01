rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283096Bright yellow and green birch trees line the edge of a forest in Leavenworth. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…Save

Bright yellow and green birch trees line the edge of a forest in Leavenworth. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Bright yellow and green birch trees line the edge of a forest in Leavenworth. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More