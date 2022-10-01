Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283114SaveSaveA huge maple tree with orange, red, and green leaves. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2625 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3024 x 4032 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA huge maple tree with orange, red, and green leaves. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore