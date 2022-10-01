Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283189SaveSaveA cat, sofa with blue and green cushions, coffee table, lamps, end tables, and throw blanket in an airy apartment in Wooster. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA cat, sofa with blue and green cushions, coffee table, lamps, end tables, and throw blanket in an airy apartment in Wooster. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore