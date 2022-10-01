rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283405The simple interior of a coffee shop with a pair of water skis against the wall. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…Save

The simple interior of a coffee shop with a pair of water skis against the wall. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

The simple interior of a coffee shop with a pair of water skis against the wall. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More