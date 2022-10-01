Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283458SaveSaveNew York City from the Hudson River with the skyline and Freedom Tower in the background during sunset. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5910 x 3945 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadNew York City from the Hudson River with the skyline and Freedom Tower in the background during sunset. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore