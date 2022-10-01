rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283483Choppy turquoise lake with tall evergreen trees on its shore. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsSave

Choppy turquoise lake with tall evergreen trees on its shore. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Choppy turquoise lake with tall evergreen trees on its shore. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More