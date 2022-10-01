rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283487A fencing competition participant in an overexposed shot highlighting the intensity of the competitor's equipment. Original…Save

A fencing competition participant in an overexposed shot highlighting the intensity of the competitor's equipment. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A fencing competition participant in an overexposed shot highlighting the intensity of the competitor's equipment. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More