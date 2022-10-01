Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283507SaveSaveA drone shot of a round building in a wooded area with narrow footpaths. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 672 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1959 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3837 x 2148 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA drone shot of a round building in a wooded area with narrow footpaths. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore